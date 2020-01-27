Construction of water project gains pace

Himalayan News Service

Dhading, January 26

Construction of Pida Drinking Water project has gained momentum in Gajuri Rural Municipality in Dhading.

Construction of the project had started in partnership with Oxfam and Gajuri Rural Municipality through Prayas Nepal since the beginning of this fiscal.

Executive Director of Prayas Nepal, Dhading, Damador Aryal said construction of the project started with Rs 20.14 million, including the locals’ labour donation.

Aryal said installation of water pipes was in the final stage and drinking water would be supplied to consumers within this fiscal.

As many as 157 households at wards 5 and 6 of the rural municipality will directly benefit from the project.

Chairman of the drinking water consumers’ committee Dinesh Bhandari said water would be supplied round-the-clock to every household after installation of taps.

The locals have been working hard to complete the project. As many as 151 persons of 157 households have been donating labour daily.

Aryal said work was in progress with labour safety and security and use of standard materials.

Prayas Nepal has been involved in various drinking water projects, including Pida Drinking Water in the district.

