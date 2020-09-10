Prakash Singh

Share Now:











BAJURA: Nepal Army personnel along with locals have commenced construction of a temporary wooden bridge over Budhiganga River in Jadang, Bajura district.

After the August 9 flood swept away the bailey bridge and the suspension bridge over the River, locals were using tuin to cross the river.

They started to build a wooden bridge now as the flow of water in the river is gradually subsiding.

According to the Chair of Badimalika Municipality-4, Surendra Nath, the wooden bridge would even be able to carry animals such as mule which are heavily used in the area for transportation of goods. Mules are especially used by the villagers to carry loads during travel.

Meanwhile, the Department of Road has informed that construction of the bailey bridge would soon follow. It said that preparations are underway to bring a bailey bridge from Godawari of Kailali district to be installed here, in Jadang.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook