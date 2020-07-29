Consultation held to establish Yogmaya University

Kathmandu, July 28
The Legislation Management Committee has consulted with former vice-chancellors of various universities on the ‘Yogmaya Ayurveda University Management Bill’.
During consultation, former vice-chancellor of Tribhuvan University Prof Hiraman Maharjan stressed the need to introduce the bill to open up avenues for collaboration with foreign universities.
Office-bearers of Yogmaya University should be managed like that of other universities of Nepal.
Former vice-chancellor of Pokhara University Khagendra Bhattarai underlined the need to develop the university as an academic hub.
Former vice-chancellor of Kathmandu University Prof Suresh Raj Sharma said enough budget should be allocated to operate the university as the students’ fee would not be adequate to meet its operational expense.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 Starting from June 11, the government has repatriated a total of 35,185 Nepalis stranded in different countries, specifically in Gulf countries, due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. According to COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC), Nepalis from a total of 25 countri Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 Gold price has set yet another historic record, rising to Rs 97,500 per tola today. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold price increased by Rs 1,200 a tola today compared to the rate of Rs 96,300 a tola on Sunday. Mea Read More...
KATHMANDU: CG|Motocorp, the authorised distributor of Suzuki cars in Nepal and automotive division of CG|Holdings, has unveiled all-new powerful Vitara Brezza in the Nepali Market. In its newest form, compact SUV Vitara Brezza offers enhanced sportiness, bolder looks, stronger stance, premium int Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far. The White House said O'Brien has mild symptoms and “has been self-isolating and working from a secure l Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic put his political fate in grave jeopardy. Now he’s hoping to get credit for his administration’s aggressive push for a vaccine -– and crossing his fingers that one gets approved before Election Day. Trump and Vice P Read More...
Bara, July 27 Ward chairpersons of Bara’s Jitpursimara sub-metropolis have submitted a memorandum to the mayor seeking early municipal assembly. Seven ward chairs elected from the Nepali Congress and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal met Mayor Krishna Poudel in the latter’s office and handed ove Read More...
Dhankuta, July 27 People in Dhankuta Municipality have been experiencing the scarcity of drinking water for some time now. A drinking water project was built at a whopping cost of Rs 260 million about five years ago with the aim of providing round-the-clock drinking water supply to people of w Read More...
JAJARKOT: A child has died and seven persons have fallen ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Kushe Rural Municipality-1 of Jajarkot district. The deceased has been identified as Anjana Chalaune, three-year-old daughter of a local. Those fallen ill are Tek Bahadur Chalaune (50), Lalit Ch Read More...