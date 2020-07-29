Consultation held to establish Yogmaya University

Rastiraya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, July 28

The Legislation Management Committee has consulted with former vice-chancellors of various universities on the ‘Yogmaya Ayurveda University Management Bill’.

During consultation, former vice-chancellor of Tribhuvan University Prof Hiraman Maharjan stressed the need to introduce the bill to open up avenues for collaboration with foreign universities.

Office-bearers of Yogmaya University should be managed like that of other universities of Nepal.

Former vice-chancellor of Pokhara University Khagendra Bhattarai underlined the need to develop the university as an academic hub.

Former vice-chancellor of Kathmandu University Prof Suresh Raj Sharma said enough budget should be allocated to operate the university as the students’ fee would not be adequate to meet its operational expense.

