‘Continue social security allowance’

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 4

The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting it to ensure provision for continuity of all types of social security allowances that were earlier implemented by the government.

Stating that the allowances of differently-abled persons, bearing blue card and single women, below 60 years of age had been withheld since mid-March, MoWCSC reminded MoHA about the provision articulated in the budget speech for the fiscal 2020-21.

The budget speech had stated that the government would continue with all types of social security allowances.

The MoWCSC wrote to the MoHA yesterday as it received a petition from National Federal of the Disabled Nepal with regard to withholding of the allowance.

After amendments to the Social Security Act-2018, and Social Security Rules-2019, were published in the Nepal Gazette by depriving the blue card holder differently-abled persons and single women below 60 years of age of allowances, the MoHA had issued a circular to all local levels through the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, directing them to abide by the new rules with effect from final four-monthly tranche of the fiscal 2019-20.

A three-monthly report of the MoHA released in July had said that single women of all age groups and differently-abled persons holding cards of any colour would continue to enjoy the social security allowance.

“A proposal submitted to a meeting of the Council of Ministers with regard to continuation of social security allowance has been approved. Therefore, no beneficiary of social security allowance will be deprived of the facilities they have been enjoying,” the report said.

However, a section of social security allowance beneficiaries has been deprived of the state facilities.

The government has mandated the local levels to distribute social security allowance to the listed beneficiaries through banking channel on, a four-monthly basis.

Blue card is issued to persons with severe disability under ‘B’ category as per the Procedure for Distribution of Identification Card to Persons with Disabilities.

Blue card holders differently-abled persons and single women had been receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,600, respectively.

Many beneficiaries depend on social security allowance to support their medical care.

