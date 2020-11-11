Contraband goods worth over Rs 300,000 seized in Kanchanpur

DHANGADHI: Contraband goods worth over Rs 300,000 have been seized in Kanchapur district.
According to Armed Police Force, the illegal goods were taken into custody from Parasan in Punarwas Municipality-7 and Purnagiri area of Mahakali Municipality-3 of the district on Tuesday night.
Goods worth Rs 311,972 were found to have been brought into the country by evading customs, confirmed the security body.
A mobile patrol team led by assistant police inspector Chandra Dev Bhatta from the headquarters of APF’s Battalion No. 35 based at Shaileshwori, and another team of security personnel under the command of assistant police inspector Krishna Bahadur from the border outpost at Dodhara Chandani took the goods into custody.
As informed by the APF, 135 sacks of fertilizers, sugar, edible oil, match boxes, sweets were among the items found. The goods have been handed over to Kanchanpur Customs Office for necessary investigation.
