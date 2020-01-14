Contraband goods worth Rs 26 lakh seized from Kanchanpur Customs Office

Nepal | January 14, 2020

Published: January 14, 2020
THT Online

BHIMDATTANAGAR: The border unit of the Armed Police Force in Kanchanpur district on Monday seized contraband clothes worth Rs 2.6 million being exported to India.

Police impounded the truck with Indian registration number UP 18 CA 3891 carrying towels worth the amount passing through the customs of Mahakali Municipality in Nepal-India bordering region.

The border outpost of APF stopped the truck, when suddenly, after seeing the APF personnel, the driver of the truck alighted from the vehicle and ran away towards India, Police Inspector Ram Singh Bhandari said.

Meanwhile, the seized goods including the truck have been handed over to the Kanchanpur Customs Office, Gadda Chowki for necessary action.

