‘Coordination a key to improve quality education’

Siraha, February 29

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokhrel today said coordination among teachers, students and guardians was necessary to improve quality of education in community schools.

Inaugurating a conference titled ‘Municipal Education for Empowerment of Community School’ at Golbazaar in Siraha today, Minister Pokhrel said teachers alone could do nothing to make community schools stand out. “Coordination among teachers, guardians, students and other stakeholders was necessary to enhance the quality of community school education,” he added.

Pokhrel said quality of education in community schools across the country was very poor and the same in Province 2 was worse. “We ourselves have to solve the problems, but we have to think how to resolve them as there are piles of problems in community schools if we dig deep,” he said.

Minister Pokhrel said young and energetic manpower and experts were needed for the empowerment of public schools. “I want to place expert manpower in public schools as soon as possible,” he added.

Pokhrel said the government had announced the period between 2019 to 2029 as the decade to empower community education. “The next decade will be the decade of quality education.”

