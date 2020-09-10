Himalayan News Service

DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 9

Police have taken a constable under control for negligence in connection with the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Kanchanpur.

According to Sudurpaschim Province Police Office Acting Chief SSP Mukesh Kumar Singh, Constable Rohit Rokaya stationed at Beldadi Area Police Office has been held for negligence in the gang-rape incident.

The 16-year-old girl, who went missing on August 30, was found five days later. The victim had filed a rape case with Beldadi Area Police Office saying that six people, including Manamohan Saud, had held her captive, given her drugs and gang-raped her.

The victim had been staying at her maternal uncle’s home at Beldadi Rural Municipality.

Her uncle had registered the complaint with police saying that she was missing.

Police found the victim near Ara Mill of Beldadi on September 4. Then, she was handed over to the police.

A few days after the incident, the victim had filed a rape case with the police.

Police have arrested Manamohan Singh Saud for his alleged involvement in the incident.

DSP Amar Thapa at the District Police Office said Saud was arrested and a manhunt to nab the others was under way.

Following a health checkup, the victim has been kept in a Safe House.

