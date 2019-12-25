Cops told to arrest one for fraud

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, December 24

The District Administration Office of Rautahat has issued an order to the police to arrest a youth involved in an attempted citizenship fraud.

Sachin Thakur of Pipra Bhagawanpur in Rajpur Municipality-1 had obtained citizenship certificate from the DAO about seven months ago. According to administration sources, Thakur turned up at the office again yesterday seeking to obtain yet another citizenship under an alias and a different date of birth.

As the birth certificate he had carried turned out to be fake during investigation, the youth, fearing action, had fled leaving behind the documents. Regarding the fraud, the administration wrote to the police today seeking the person’s arrest.

According to Chief District Officer Kiran Thapa, the administration is preparing to probe the role of ward Secretary Jaya Mangal Sah and ward Chair Shekh Amirullah in abetting the youth in his failed fraud attempt.

A version of this article appears in print on December 25, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook