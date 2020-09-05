Corona deaths reported in Tanahun, Bara; 408 recover from the virus in Makawanpur

HETAUDA, SEPTEMBER 4
As many as 408 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Makawanpur.
Though fresh cases of the virus are increasing, the number of people recovering from the virus is also on the rise.
Eighty-two people have recovered from the illness in the last four days alone.
Some of those who recovered from the respiratory contagion had stayed in the government-built isolation facilities while some had stayed at their homes, said Information Officer Ram KC at the public health office.
As many as 584 people have contracted the novel coronavirus so far in the district, according to Public Health Office, Makawanpur.
Makawanpur has 176 COVID patients right now.
Out of them, 60 are in isolation facilities while 113 are in home isolation and are in regular contact with doctors.
The condition of COVID patients is said to be normal. Six people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the district.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 infection has claimed three lives in Tanahun. All three deceased are women.
The infection has been confirmed in 292 others. A 50-year-old of Byas Municipality-1, a 20-year-old of Byas Municipality-2 and a 92-year-old of Myagde Rural Municipality-1 succumbed to the disease. As many as 6469 persons have had their PCR tests done in the district so far. Of them, 6,074 persons tested negative.
In yet another incident, COVID patient of Bara’s Nijgadh Municipality died today. A male aged 57, of Bara receiving treatment at Kathmandu-based Sumeru Hospital died this morning.
He had tested positive for the virus five days ago. He had been suffering from kidney ailment for a long time. Out of 52 swab samples sent for the PCR test at Biregunj-based Narayani Hospital, reports of 14 people came positive today.
Among the infected include five detainees of Area Police Office Nijgadh, one constable and a bank employee.
