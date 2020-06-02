Coronavirus cases in Karnali Province jump to 252 with 54 new infections

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Fifty-four additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Karnali Province, on Tuesday.

As of today, five districts of the province have witnessed cases of COVID-19. With the newly confirmed infections, number of cases has reached 252 in the province.

Until yesterday, 198 cases had been detected in five districts of Karnali Province.

