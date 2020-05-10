Coronavirus claims lives of 78 NRNs with almost 5,500 infected

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: As many as 78 Non-resident Nepalis (NRNs) have lost their lives due to Covid-19 as of Saturday evening.

According to the NRN Association Health Committee, 51 NRNs have succumbed to the infection in Britain alone — the largest number of Nepali deaths reported in a foreign land.

Likewise, 15 NRNs have died in the USA, six in the United Arab Emirates, one each in Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Bahrain and Sweden, informed the committee coordinator Dr Sanjiv Sapkota.

The number of NRNs infected by COVID-19 has reached 5,472 across the world with more than 2,000 recovering from the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, the NRNA has provided relief support to 35,000 NRNs in different countries who were affected by the pandemic.

They were provided with food supplies and medical support including face mark, sanitizer and medicines, according to NRNA General Secretary Dr Hem Raj Sharma.

The NRNA has also been providing counselling service through its 24-hour hotline service.

