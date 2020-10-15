Coronavirus death toll inches closer to 700, 19 fatalites reported Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has neared the 700 mark with 19 additional fatalites reported in various parts of the country on Thursday.

With the latest additions, the total death count now stands at 694.

It indicates that 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have succumbed to the disease.

Globally, 1,097,618 deaths have been reported while over 38 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus, so far.

