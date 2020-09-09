Coronavirus infection increasing among security personnel at Sanga transit

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KAVREPALANCHOK: Coronavirus infection is found increasing among the security personnel mobilised at Sanga, the eastern border transit point to Kathmandu Valley.

Only a week ago, two security personnel had contracted the virus but now eight personnel have been infected already.

The COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post Kavrepalanchok said among 10 people who tested positive to coronavirus on Tuesday, eight are the police personnel assigned at the Sanga transit point.

Post-member-secretary and District Health Office Chief, Dr Narendra Jha said the infected persons have been immediately kept in isolation.

According to him, 40 police personnel have been found infected in the district so far.

The Nepal Police, Traffic Police and the Armed Police Force’s personnel are mobilised at Sanga after coronavirus infection was first time detected in the country.

Thirteen people among the people entering Kathmandu Valley had tested positive to the virus last month.

According to the Post, 19 personnel of the federal police office at Banepa, 10 personnel of the Armed Police Force, eight personnel of the Nepali Army at Dhulikhel and three personnel of the District Police Office Dhulikhel have contracted coronavirus.

It stated that 212 male and 122 female have been infected with COVID-19 in the district.

Two people have died due to the infection while 159 have returned home after health recovery. One hundred and seventy-three persons have active infection and they are being treated at hospitals or in home isolation.

