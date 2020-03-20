Coronavirus scare hits tourism hard

Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, March 19

The fear of coronavirus pandemic has dealt a huge blow to the tourism industry in Province 1, which has witnessed a huge decline in visitors of late.

Bhedetar, Dharan, Chatara, Ilam and Koshi Tappu are the major tourism destinations in the province, but ever since the pandemic fear escalated, these places have seen a huge slump in visitors with related businesses such as hotels and home-stay feeling the pinch. “On a usual day this place would be teeming with visitors but this is no longer the case due to the coronavirus scare,” said Hotel Association Bhedetar Chairperson Jitendra Rumdali Rai.

“As there are hardly any visitors here these days compared with the usual influx of 5,000-odd visitors on a daily basis earlier, it’s put the people who are running businesses such as hotels and restaurants, based on tourism, in a tight spot to pay back bank loans,” Rai said.

In Ilam, Kanyam Hill Cottage owner Raj Giri pointed out that visitors have reduced particularly after the entry point in Pashupatinagar was shut. Kamyam is a famous tourism and picnic spot in Ilam.

Likewise, Koshi Tappu, another famous tourism spot for observers of birds and wildlife, also witnessed a sharp decline in the number of visitors from the usual turn-out of around 500 enthusiasts per day, according to hotelier Subhas Bhujel.

