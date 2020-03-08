Coronavirus screening starts at Simara Airport

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Bara, March 7

Simara Airport has started conducting health check-up of passengers as part of precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus.

Budhha Air has started conducing health check-up of passengers before boarding the plane at the airport.

“Keeping in view of the possible outbreak of coronavirus, Budhha Air has started checking temperature of passengers with infrared thermometer prior to boarding the plane,” said Suresh Kumar Regmi, Buddha Air Simara station in-charge. He added precaution was adopted to stop the virus from spreading. An arrangement has been made to send suspected passengers to a local health facility, according to Regmi.

A help desk has been set up at the airport in collaboration with Jitpursimara sub-metropolis to spread awareness about the coronavirus.

Pamphlets with awareness and prevention tips have been distributed from the help desk, according to Regmi.

