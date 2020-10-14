Coronavirus surge hits offices in Sudurpaschim

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KAILALI, OCTOBER 13

Work has been affected at several offices in Kailali district after employees there started testing positive for coronavirus in recent days.

Services at the Land Reform and Land Revenue Office were halted after coronavirus infection was confirmed in some employees. Service-seekers, in large numbers, had started thronging at the office after the lockdown was lifted. The office, through a public notice, stated that all its work except internal administrative ones, had been suspended till October 19 due to increase in the risk of COVID-19.

The Agricultural Development Bank’s office at Dhangadi also had to shut down after infection was found in its employees.

Meanwhile, a woman employee at Seti Provincial Hospital’s corona laboratory tested positive for the deadly virus. Her health is said to be normal and she is staying in home isolation, the hospital sources said.

The provincial government’s Ministry of Social Development said that additional 74 people had tested positive for coronavirus in Sudurpaschim Province on Monday. With this, the number of infected persons has reached 8,124. Active cases have been increasing in the province in recent days. The number of active cases reached 1,211 yesterday. It was 1,035 a week back.

A version of this article appears in print on October 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

