Coronavirus wards to be set up

Hetauda, March 2

The government of Bagmati Province is all set to establish separate ward at all hospitals across the province under its jurisdiction for the treatment of possible coronavirus patients.

While such wards have already been set up at Hetauda, Bharatpur and Bhaktapur hospitals, the remaining hospitals will also have them very soon. The decision to ramp up preparation and set up separate wards was taken by an emergency meeting of the government today.

Chief Minister Dormani Poudel expressed sadness at the impact that the deadly coronavirus outbreak has had on human life and economies across the world and urged the Nepali expatriates living in outbreak-hit countries, such as South Korea and Japan, to adopt precaution.

“All the Nepalis living abroad must be wise and protect themselves from this deadly virus and shouldn’t take any chance,” he said.

