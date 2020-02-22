Corruption biggest challenge for nation: RPP Chair Thapa

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: Chairperson of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Kamal Thapa stated that the nation’s biggest challenge at present is corruption.

Thapa, who is in Dhangadhi for a province-level party orientation, said this during a press meet on Saturday morning. He added that the path of corruption has now landed government in the Baskota controversy.

“The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority must now carry out a detailed investigation into the case and take action against the guilty,” Chair Thapa added.

He asserted that the government has been changing laws, on the basis of majority that they hold, if such laws create a hurdle in their agendas. “Such actions are against political decorum and will compromise public welfare.”

Thapa went on to claim that the main opposition Nepali Congress is also involved in furthering corruption. “Corruption is taking place at institutional, policy and structural levels, to bring an end to which, people themselves must take a stand.”

