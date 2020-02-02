Country has entered new era: Provincial guv

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Hetauda, February 1

Bagmati Province Governor Bishnu Prasain today said the country had adopted the federal set up in accordance with the provisions laid down in the constitution.

Speaking at a programme organised in Hetauda, Prasain said the country had entered into new era and they were working to fulfil the expectations of the people in the new era.

Governor Prasain asked the Provincial Assembly lawmakers to make laws in favour of people, encourage the government to work for people and cautioned the provincial government not to act against the people and country.

Addressing the programme, Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel said his government had taken Kathmandu-Kulekhani-Hetauda Tunnel Highway project as a game changer. He said the project would usher in economic and social prosperity in the country. He added that the project would be constructed in three phases and the work of digging the tunnel would start in six months.

