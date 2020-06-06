Couple discharged from hospital following recovery from COVID-19 in Banke

NEPALGUNJ: A couple has been discharged from a hospital following recovery from COVID-19 in Banke district today.
The woman — a worker at a health institution in Khajura Rural Municipality in the district — and her husband — a journalist — were discharged from local Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital where they had been receiving treatment for COVID-19, according to focal person at District Health Office, Banke, Naresh Babu Shrestha.
Another person, a policeman was also discharged from the hospital today. He had also been receiving treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The policeman had been stationed at the district’s Narainapur Rural Municipality — once the hotspot for coronavirus.
Together with today’s discharge of three persons from the hospital, a total of 46 persons have been reported to have recovered from the coronavirus infection while one person from Narainapur has died.
