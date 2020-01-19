Court acquits Ravi Lamichhane, two others in journalist Pudasaini’s death

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: The District Court, Chitwan, on Sunday acquitted tv presenter Ravi Lamichanne and two others in connection with the murder of journalist Salikram Pudasaini.

According to court official Rudra Mani Giri, a single bench of Justice Hemanta Rawal made the decision to this effect today.

The court gave them clean chit due to lack of sufficient evidence against Lamichanne and two others, who were accused of allegedly abetting suicide of a Tv show host, Shalikram Pudaisaini.

Earlier, journalist Shalikram Pudasaini, associated with Mountain Television, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a local hotel in Chitwan district, on August 06.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook