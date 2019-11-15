Court decides to send Alam to judicial custody

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Rautahat District Court on Friday has decided to send suspended lawmaker of Nepali Congress, Mohammad Aftab Alam, to judicial custody, on the charge of burning alive the victims injured in Rajpur bomb blast.

After eight days of trial hearing, a single bench of Justice Deepak Dhakal made the decision today to send controversial leader Alam to judicial custody.

A charge-sheet had been filed against him on November 4 for the blast and subsequent murders of the injured and witnesses. NC leader Alam, who was arrested on October 13, is accused of burning alive the victims injured in the bomb explosion on the eve of the first Constituent Assembly elections.

Police had presented an 800-page investigation report, along with its recommendation, seeking imprisonment until death or life imprisonment along with confiscation of his property for Alam.

Alam was elected to the federal parliament from Rautahat Constituency-2 in the 2017 elections.

