COVID-19 call centre

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu: The government has started a call center to inform public about coronavirus. People can dial 1115 to get information on COVID-19.

“The call centre has been started to help people know about coronavirus symptoms and ways of prevention and ask other questions related to the disease. “Four people have been assigned for round-the-clock service,” said Basudev Pandey, director, Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Department of Health Services. “We will continue to run the call centre to help people get information about outbreak of other diseases as well,” added Pandey.

A version of this article appears in print on March 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

