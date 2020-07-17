COVID-19 cases cross 700 in Karnali Province

SURKHET, JULY 16
The number of coronavirus cases in Karnali Province has gone up with dozens of new cases confirmed of late.
The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus seemed less effective in the districts of the province resulting in increased number of new virus cases.
As many as 24 people tested positive for the virus in the province yesterday while the number was 27 on Tuesday, with a member of the Karnali Province Assembly also testing positive.
With the new cases, the number of infected persons in the province has reached 714, said Dr Laxmi Narayan Tiwari, chief of Health Service Division of Ministry of Social Development of the province.
Director of Karnali Province Hospital in Surkhet, Dr Dambar Khadka said the virus had spread at the community level due to carelessness of the people. Recently, the virus is seen at community level as well, he added.
People of all sectors should apply maximum precautions against this situation, he cautioned.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
