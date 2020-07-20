COVID-19 cases up in Saptari

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

RAJBIRAJ, JULY 19

Locals in Saptari district are afraid of contracting coronavirus as the number of new cases are increasing of late.

A 72-year-old man died five hours after testing positive for COVID-19 four days ago in Rajbiraj Municipality. Eleven persons tested positive for the virus today.

Dr Ranjit Jha at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital said five persons from Rajbiraj Municipality, five from Chhinamasta Rural Municipality and one from Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality had tested positive for the virus. With this, 377 people have been infected with COVID till date. The five infected persons of Rajbiraj Municipality are from the same family. They were family members of the old man who had died four days ago.

The COVID-infected elderly person died in the course of treatment in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences, Sunsari. Dr Jha said all the infected had been kept in home quarantine.

District Health Office Chief Duniya Lal Yadav said that throat swabs of the people who had come in contact with the infected persons had been collected and sent for lab test.

