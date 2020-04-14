Rastriya Samachar Samiti

LONDON: Yet another ex-British Gurkha serviceman has succumbed to Covid-19 in London.

Sixty-five-year-old Laxin Bahadur Gurung breathed his last on Monday. He had been living in Redding, outside London city.

He passed away at 7:00 am on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Redding, said Kamal Gurung, a social worker.

Gurung had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was kept on a ventilator of late. He died just when preparations were being made to remove him from ventilator support after doctors said that he was recovering.

Originally from Ghandruk, Kaski of Nepal, he owned a house in Pokhara.

Laxin also served as the President of Ghandruk Society Redding.

According to Kamal Gurung, Laxin was in good shape and neither was a smoker nor consumed alcohol.

So far, nine Nepalis have died of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and six of them are ex-British Gurkha soldiers.

