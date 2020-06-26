COVID-19 confirmed in Dailekh suicide case

Surkhet, June 25
COVID-19 has been confirmed in a youth who committed suicide in Dailekh yesterday.
The 21-year-old youth of Chhuwala, Dullu Municipality, had hanged himself in his own home.
According to Dullu Municipality Mayor Ghanashyam Bhandari, the infection was confirmed following a PCR test conducted in Surkhet on a swab sample collected from the body that was taken to Dullu Hospital for post-mortem.
“As doctors at the hospital said they would conduct post-mortem only after the swab from the body was tested for COVID-19, the sample was collected and sent to Surkhet for test. The report that came out today showed him positive for the virus,” said Bhandari.
Further, according to the mayor, after returning from India on May 24 the youth had stayed in quarantine at the local Panchakoshi Secondary School of Gamaudi for 14 days. After 211 persons, including him, at the quarantine tested negative in the RDT, they were sent home.
“They were sent home as their RDT results came negative.
Later we heard about his suicide. Now a PCR test conducted on a swab sample taken from the body has shown him positive for the virus,” said Bhandari. He added that a search for the persons who had stayed in quarantine with him and others who might have come in contact with him is under way.
The body will be managed by the Nepali Army, Bhandari said. Earlier, two COVID-19 infected persons had died due to infection in the district.
Meanwhile, all but emergency services at the Karnali Provincial Hospital have been closed after nine doctors and health workers at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve closed services other than emergency for a few days to prevent any possible contraction of the virus after doctors and health workers tested positive for the virus,” said the hospital director Dambar Khadka.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
JANAKARPURDHAM: A 16-year-old boy from Dhanusha district, Raju Sada, died while undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of Janakpur Provincial Hospital. Sada of Prasai in Hansapur Municipality-7 had returned home from Ahmedabad, India on May 16 after a week-long journey afoot. Upon arrival, he Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 24 Though the Supreme Court (SC) had asked the government not to compel businesses to pay their tax dues before one month after the lockdown is completely lifted, taxpayers who are in position to pay their dues have started clearing it amid the government under pressure to manage Read More...
Kathmandu, June 24 A group of student leaders representing Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today set fire to the chair of Dharma Kanta Banskota, vice-chancellor of the country’s largest university — Tribhuvan University. A TU official said that Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid eased to a 2-0 home victory over Real Mallorca on Wednesday thanks to goals in each half from Vinicius Jr. and Sergio Ramos to stay in charge of the La Liga title race ahead of Barcelona. Brazilian youngster Vinicius opened the scoring with a cool finish in the 19th mi Read More...
MEXICO CITY: The death toll from the coronavirus in Latin America is expected to skyrocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities as other nations in the region contain their outbreaks, researchers said on Wednesday. The region has emerged as a Read More...
Kathmandu, June 24 The COVID-19 pandemic is unravelling decades of health, education and other advances for children across South Asia, and governments must take urgent action to prevent millions of families from slipping back into poverty, UNICEF said in a report released yesterday. With the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 24 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to submit their reports on implementation of the 61-point recommendation made by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority. According to the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 24 The Nepal government and the World Bank Board signed a $100 million Development Policy Credit (DPC) today to improve the financial viability and governance of the energy sector and recover from the COVID-19 crisis. The agreement was signed by Finance Secretary Sishir Kum Read More...