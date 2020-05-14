Nepal | May 14, 2020

COVID-19 count increases to 249 with three new cases identified

May 14, 2020
KATHMANDU: The nationwide tally of COVID-19 has increased to 249 with three new cases identified, informed the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new case was confirmed through a PCR test conducted at National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu.

Among the infected are a 7-year-old male from Dahachok in Kathmandu, 17-year-old female from Janakpur in Dhanusha district, and a 30-year-old female from Dhading.

According to current information, the health condition of the infected persons have been reported normal and they have come in contact with health workers.

