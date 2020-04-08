COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) in 77 districts to control COVID-19

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has established COVID-19 crisis management centre (CCMC) in all 77 districts to prevent and control coronavirus.

The information was shared at the regular press conference organised by the Ministry on Wednesday.

Under the CCMC, Armed Police Force hospital and Nepal Army hospital in Kathmandu are all set to receive COVID-19 patients for treatment, said the Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota.

The hospitals have more than 100 beds and Intensive Care Units (ICU). Eight infected are currently under surveillance and regular treatment, he said.

