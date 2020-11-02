COVID-19 death toll in Banke hits 33

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

BANKE: As many as 33 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Banke district so far.

Likewise, the district also recorded 253 active infections while 2,886 infected people have recovered, according to data provided by the district health office.

A 70-year-old woman of Nepalgunj Sub Metropolitan City-16 was the latest fatality of the virus in the district.

The woman died while receiving treatment at Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj on Sunday night.

She had tested positive for the infection on October 29 after she was admitted to the hospital on October 28 for respiratory problems, said Naresh Shrestha, the focal person for the health office.

