Covid-19 death toll stands at 590 with 12 additional deaths

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 590 on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health reported that 12 additional deaths from coronavirus-infection had been registered in the last 24 hours.

Of the 12 deceased individuals, their ages ranging from 39 to 92, four were females while eight were males.

Five of the fatalites were registered in the Kathmandu valley.

Likewise, three people died due to Covid-19 complications in Chitwan.

One person each succumbed to the disease in Sunsari, Dhanusha, Kaski and Surkhet.

Nepal on October 5 had set the record for highest fatalites on a single day with 19 deaths.

