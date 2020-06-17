Covid-19 detected in Arghakhanchi man who died by suicide in quarantine

BHAIRAHAWA: A man who died by suicide in the premises of a quarantine facility in Arghakhanchi on Tuesday, was detected with the coronavirus infection, albeit post demise.
The swab sample result of a 45-year-old man who had been quarantined at Hari Higher Secondary quarantine facility, in Sriganga Municipality-5 in the district, came out positive on Wednesday.
He had tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies in RDT on June 7, following which his swab specimen was sent to the Bhairahawa-based provincial laboratory.
On Tuesday night, BK was found hanging from a tree in the premises of the quarantine facility.
It has been learnt that BK was distressed as low standard meals were being provided at the facility and also because the PCR results had been delayed for too long. However the cause behind the death is yet to be determined.
As the deceased was detected with the infection, his body was not sent for autopsy and the authorities are mulling over the cremation procedure of the dead body.
The ministry is yet to determine on whether or not this death will be recorded as a COVID-19 fatality.
