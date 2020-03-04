COVID-19 fear puts off two functions

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Damauli/Dharan, March 3

Fear of coronavirus outbreak has put off two public gatherings in Tanahun and Dharan.

The Second National Literature festival scheduled to be held from March 7 to 9 in Tanahun has been put off owing to possible outbreak of COVID-19. Issuing a press statement today, Gandaki Wangmaya Prathisthan Chairman Sagar Udas notified that the literature festival had been put off.

The statement reads that the festival was deferred keeping in view the fear caused by coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 237 poems had been registered for the conference.

Similarly, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, has deferred its 13th convocation ceremony.

In line with the government directive not to organise conferences and assemblies, BPKIHS has put off the ceremony.

Issuing a notice today, Acting Vice-chancellor Professor Guru Prasad Khanal said his office had decided to put off the convocation ceremony slated for March 7. BPKIHS has formed a taskforce to contain possible virus outbreak of the disease.

Khanal has asked doctors, students and health workers to stay safe and make common people aware about coronavirus.

