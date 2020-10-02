COVID-19 has risked further aggravating inequalities: Prez Bhandari

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari said that ensuring timely medical care, equal access to vaccines and robust recovery plans that take care of the economic and social needs of women and girls is necessary.
“This will be a test for the decade of action on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and achieving of the SDG 5,” she said while virtually addressing the High-level Meeting on the Twenty-Fifth Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women (Beijing+25) held in New York, the USA on 1 October 2020, according to the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, New York.
Stating that the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action serves as a transformative blueprint for gender equality and empowerment of women and girls, President Bhandari said, “Despite steady progress achieved in twelve critical areas of Beijing Declaration, it will take time to fully realize those commitments and structural gaps and challenges still persist in society.”
COVID-19 pandemic has risked further aggravating inequalities, said the President, emphasising that we should not let the pandemic stall our progress.
“We have mainstreamed gender agenda as an integral part of national development by integrating them in the Constitution and laws. We have strengthened law enforcement and implemented targeted interventions to end gender-based violence and discrimination. Free air evacuation services have been provided to save the lives of the women from the remotest part of the country suffering from pregnancy and maternity-related complications. At present, women occupy 41 per cent of elected offices in federal, provincial and local governments and over 24 per cent in civil service. Total 83 per cent of women in Nepal are in the labour force. These achievements are attained through a long struggle and persistent constructive efforts. We can achieve the objectives of the Beijing Declaration by removing gender stereotypes, rectifying long-standing inequalities and matching our commitments with action at national, regional and international levels. The movement of women’s empowerment must continue until we achieve full and substantive equality. We remain committed to eliminate remnants of discrimination and plug the implementation gaps.”
“This historic occasion is an opportunity to reaffirm our resolve to end barriers in the way of realizing all inherent potentials of women,” she expressed.
A total of 175 leaders including 42 Heads of State/Government, five Vice Presidents, and 111 Ministers presented on the occasion.
Kathmandu, October 01 A protest was held in Maitighar Mandal against the lawlessness related to racial discrimination, rape and murder, violence against Dalit communities by "Jat Byawastha Unmulan Morcha" on Thursday, October 01. Photos by Balkrishna Thapa for The Himalayan Times Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Covid-19 death toll in Nepal touched the 500-mark on Thursday after eleven people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The nationwide fatality tally, as such, has moved to 509. One woman and ten men lost their lives due to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest upd Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally stands at 79,728 as 1,911 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 961 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 57,389 people have recovered from the disea Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal and Israel have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an Agricultural Center of Excellence in Nepal. As per the agreement, such centres would be established in each province in the country. Nepali ambassador to Israel Dr Anjan Shakya and Foreign Affairs Minis Read More...
JHAPA: Hotel Mechi Crown, the first five-star hotel in Province 1 has come into operation in Mechinagar Municipality of Jhapa district. The hotel is backed by an investment of Rs 1.5 billion and targets visitors mainly from Bangladesh, Bhutan and India. It sprawls on eight bighas of land at J Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection. As many as 943 cases were detected in the valley in the last 24 hours. The previous highest daily surge was reported on Tuesday with 934 infections. Over 900 cases were reported on We Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1033947 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 12, Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich wasted a two-goal lead and needed a lucky 82nd- minute winner from Joshua Kimmich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in Germany's Super Cup on Wednesday and secure their fifth title of the year. Midfielder Kimmich snatched the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Robert Le Read More...