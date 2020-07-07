THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 261,861 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 312,402 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,133 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 25,727 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,634 people are in isolation.

204 new cases of the infection were reported today taking the national tally to 16,168.

As many as 688 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 7,499.

On Tuesday, the reported number of people discharged upon recovery is higher than the number of people confirmed to have contracted the disease.

Total cases of infection across the country in the last few days have been on a declining trend though they have been on the rise inside Kathmandu valley.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death toll in the country owing to the disease stands at 35.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, informed that number of people using masks in Kathmandu has increased after government made it mandatory to ensure public safety. Furthermore, Dr Gautam appealed to the public to maintain physical distancing and use face masks properly.

