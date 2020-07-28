COVID-19 Highlights: 311 new cases, 121 recoveries, one death recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 352,307 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 5,032 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 15,331 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,139 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

311 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 19,063.

As many as 121 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 13,875.

One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking Nepal’s death-toll from the disease to 49.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam informed that specimens for COVID-19 testing are being collected at the entry points into Kathmandu. As of today, 955, 2914 and 944 swab samples have been collected at Pharping, Nagdhunga, and Sangha entry points respectively. Dr Gautam further added that the test results would be made public as soon as they come out.

As of today, the country has witnessed 19,063 cases of the coronavirus infection while 13,875 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, forty-nine COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

