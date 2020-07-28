COVID-19 Highlights: 311 new cases, 121 recoveries, one death recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 352,307 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 5,032 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 15,331 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,139 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
311 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 19,063.
READ MORE: Nationwide COVID-19 tally crosses 19,000 with 311 new cases recorded on Tuesday
As many as 121 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 13,875.
One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking Nepal’s death-toll from the disease to 49.
READ MORE: Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll advances to 49 on Tuesday
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam informed that specimens for COVID-19 testing are being collected at the entry points into Kathmandu. As of today, 955, 2914 and 944 swab samples have been collected at Pharping, Nagdhunga, and Sangha entry points respectively. Dr Gautam further added that the test results would be made public as soon as they come out.
As of today, the country has witnessed 19,063 cases of the coronavirus infection while 13,875 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, forty-nine COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
BAJURA: The Indian government has imposed a restriction on Nepalis from entering into Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji. Anil Kumar Shukla, Sub-district official of Dharchula in India, sent a written note to the District Administration Office, Darchula to prohibit the entry of Nepalis i Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 The Supreme Court today issued a press release saying its attention had been drawn to recent media reports, comments and activities about its recent orders/verdicts. The apex court has not mentioned any particular case but said its two recent orders/verdicts had drawn flack. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Standing Committee members are planning to decide the fate of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is a co-chair of the party but has been avoiding Standing Committee meetings, by majority vote if he stays adamant on holding on to both the top posts. Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 Employees of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, along with members of the Local Level Employees’ Union, halted all official works of the local government today, protesting the recent arrest of one of the ward chairs in the metropolis. The anti-human trafficking bureau of Nepal Po Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 The National Human Rights Commission has drawn the government’s attention to the human rights of youths staging hunger strike and asked the government to address the demands of the agitating youth. Activist, Iih, 26, an initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign and Sama Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 27 Nepal Rastra Bank has put various sectors into three categories on the basis of the level of impact caused by the COVID-19 — highly-affected, semi-affected and least-affected. Issuing a circular today, the central bank classified crisis-hit sectors into these segments and Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 27 India has written to the District Administration Office of Darchula in Nepal, asking the latter to stop the entry of Nepalis into Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji. India’s Dharchula Sub-district official Anil Kumar Shukla sent an e-mail to Darchula DAO on July 1 Read More...
Kathmandu, July 27 Despite complaints about lack of preparations, the government is all set to implement a new curriculum for Grade XI from this academic session. The new curriculum is coming into effect as per the vision of the constitution of Nepal, federal structures and prosperous Nepal af Read More...