COVID-19 Highlights: 331 new cases, 176 recoveries, no deaths recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 169,165 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 252,300 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 7,416 PCR and 4,426 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 102,245 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 7,005 people are in isolation.

Three new persons have been added to the red-zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status in the last 24 hours.

331 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 8,605. Of the newly infected, 282 are males and 49 females. In total, 7,849 males and 756 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

No death has been reported from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 22.

176 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 1,578 which includes 1,437 males and 141 females.

Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the Ministry, informed that we can adopt certain precautionary measures to protect ourselves from the contraction:

Following physical and social distancing protocols

Avoiding contact with persons having respiratory complications

Using face masks while venturing outside

Intermittently washing hands with soap and water

As of today, the country has witnessed 8,605 cases of the coronavirus infection including 7,849 males and 756 females while 1,578 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-two COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

