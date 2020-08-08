COVID-19 Highlights: 378 new cases, 499 recoveries, three fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 435,289 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out.
At present, there are 10,792 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,206 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
378 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 22,592.
READ MORE: Ministry of Health confirms 378 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally hits 22,592 today
As many as 499 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, stated the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 16,313.
Nepal’s COVID-19 death-toll has now advanced to 73. Three fatalities were recorded today.
READ MORE: Nepal logs three COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, death toll reaches 73
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam has appealed to the public to strictly abide by the safety protocols. He made special appeal to COVID-19 patients accommodated in home isolation to follow the government prescribed guidelines.
As of today, the country has witnessed 22,592 cases of the coronavirus infection while 16,313 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, seventy-three COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
