COVID-19 Highlights: 434 new cases, 312 recoveries, two deaths reported today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 199,737 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 287,863 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,543 PCR and 4,167 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 74,022 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,486 people are in isolation.
434 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Thursday, taking the national tally to 11,162. Of the newly infected, 386 are males and 48 females.
READ ALSO: Nepal’s coronavirus tally crosses 11,000-mark with 434 new cases reported on Thursday
One person has been added to the red zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status. The total number of people in red zone stands at 509.
Two coronavirus related deaths were reported today. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the country has reached 26.
READ ALSO: Two deaths reported on Thursday, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality-toll climbs to 26
Meanwhile, 312 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,650.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged all to come together to support and encourage the youths in order to prevent activities of self-harm and incidence of suicide, which he suggested could be done by identifying and managing the possible cause at the right time.
As of today, the country has witnessed 11,162 cases of the coronavirus infection while 2,650 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-six COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has presented its budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2077-78 BS. The budget was announced by deputy mayor of the metropolis, Hari Prabha Khadgi, amid the seventh convention of the municipal assembly held in Kathmandu, on Wednesday. A budget of NRs 16.42 Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 24 The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to put the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (Third Amendment) Bill on hold after the bill’s provision to allow the constitutional watchdog to investigate the private sector drew flak. NCP Spokespers Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that began from today has concluded after determining the agenda of the meeting and statements of the party's two chairpersons. The next meeting of the standing committee will take place on Friday. Party chairs du Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea have not made any bids for Bayer Leverkusen's Germany international Kai Havertz despite media reports linking the attacking midfielder with a move to Stamford Bridge, manager Frank Lampard said on Wednesday. Chelsea have already sealed deals to bring in Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release. During the conversation, the two leaders shared their experiences in the fight against COVID-19 Read More...
KATHMANDU: At least seven persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in swindling high profile civil servants, civilians out of four million rupees by misusing social media -- Viber, Imo, WhatsApp -- in the pretext of lottery. Issuing a press release, the Metropolitan Crime Division Read More...
Liverpool were back at their lethal best to beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield on Wednesday, moving within two points of securing the Premier League title. The victory, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane, ensured Juergen Klopp's side could be crowne Read More...
MANCHESTER: Anthony Martial scored Manchester United's first Premier League hat-trick for seven years to inspire a 3-0 home win over Sheffield United on Wednesday and maintain their hopes of a top-four finish. The French forward's maiden career treble was also the first by a United Read More...