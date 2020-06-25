COVID-19 Highlights: 434 new cases, 312 recoveries, two deaths reported today

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 199,737 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 287,863 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 6,543 PCR and 4,167 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 74,022 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,486 people are in isolation.

434 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Thursday, taking the national tally to 11,162. Of the newly infected, 386 are males and 48 females.

READ ALSO: Nepal’s coronavirus tally crosses 11,000-mark with 434 new cases reported on Thursday

One person has been added to the red zone based on self-evaluated entries of health status. The total number of people in red zone stands at 509.

Two coronavirus related deaths were reported today. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the country has reached 26.

READ ALSO: Two deaths reported on Thursday, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality-toll climbs to 26

Meanwhile, 312 persons earlier diagnosed with the contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,650.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam urged all to come together to support and encourage the youths in order to prevent activities of self-harm and incidence of suicide, which he suggested could be done by identifying and managing the possible cause at the right time.

As of today, the country has witnessed 11,162 cases of the coronavirus infection while 2,650 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, twenty-six COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook