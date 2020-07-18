COVID-19 Highlights: 57 new cases, 103 recoveries, no deaths recorded on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 311,829 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 3,331 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 23,275 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 5,825 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.

57 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 17,502.

As many as 103 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities in the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 11,637.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 40.

Ministry Spokesperson, Dr Jageshwor Gautam, cautioned people against their casual attitude to the pandemic while also urging them to adopt prescribed precautionary measures to ensure safety from the transmission.

