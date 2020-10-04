Covid-19 infected man dies in Chitwan

CHITWAN: A Covid-19 infected person undergoing treatment at Bharatpur hospital has died this morning.

The 62-year-old man of Jutapani in Kalika Municipality-7 was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on October 2, according to information officer Liladhar Poudel.

He had been suffering from cough and breathing difficulties.

With this, Covid-19 related fatalities have reached 24 in Chitwan.