Covid-19 infected new mother dies in Banke

BANKE: A Covid-19 infected new mother has died of COVID-19 in Banke district this morning.

The 29-year-old woman from Bhimdatta Municipality-2 died at Teaching Hospital in Kohalpur, said Naresh Shrestha, corona source person at the health office, Banke.

It has been learnt that the deceased gave birth to twin at Seti Hospital, Dhangadi. She was given eight pints of blood and four pints of platelets. But her condition could not improve.

She tested positive for the infection on September 30, according to a statement released by the hospital.

She was admitted to Teaching Hospital on October 1.

Preparations are underway to cremate the body of the woman, said Chief District Officer Ram Bahadur Kurumbang.

With this, Covid-19 related fatalities in the district have reached 20.