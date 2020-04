THT Online

KATHMANDU: The total number of COVID-19 infections in the country has reached 48 with yet another person being identified as having contracted the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 26-year-old male has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Only today, three new cases have been identified including a 55-year-woman whose sample was collected from Udayapur district and a 14-year-old boy from Janakpur.

