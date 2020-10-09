COVID-19 infection up in Dhangadi

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 8
The coronavirus infection has spread among security personnel in Dhangadi.
Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepali Army personnel in the barracks have tested positive for the virus.
Kailali District Police Office has become a hotspot of the infection of late. As many as 22 police personnel at the DPO tested positive for the virus and are in isolation.
Similarly, five prisoners in the DPO have also tested positive for the virus.
SP Anupam Shamsher JBR of Kailali District Police Office tested positive for the deadly virus on Tuesday. He has been staying in isolation at the office after the virus was confirmed.
With this, as many as 250 security personnel have tested positive for the virus in Sudurpaschim Province. Coronavirus had spread in the police battalion in Dhangadi some days ago. Similarly, the deadly virus was confirmed at Godawari Municipality-based Nepali Army Barracks and Lamkichuha Municipality-based Gorunge Barracks.
The APF team deployed on the Nepal-India Border at Gaddachauki also tested positive for the virus. Problems are likely to increase as security personnel tested positive in the festive season.
Information officer Shiva Raj Joshi of District Administrative Office said the infection had increased due to negligence on the road, offices and trade centres, among other places.
A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 7 Locals have launched a stir against Tanahun Hydro Power Project saying that the project at Jhaputar of Rishing Rural Municipality had failed to meet their demands. Agitating locals said they had started the protest as it had not given jobs to locals. Furthermore, they sai Read More...
BAJURA, OCTOBER 7 Construction of a Bailey bridge over the Budhiganga River has not started in Badimalika Municipality, Bajura, even after months. The flood in the river had swept away the Bailey bridge along the Sanphe-Martadi road section at Jadang of the municipality some two months ago Read More...
KATHMANDU: Division Road Office Kathmandu is planning to construct disabled-friendly roads in various areas in the current fiscal year. Chief of Division Kuber Nepali shared that the task has been started in the vicinity of Singhadurbar. The division would construct a separate track for commut Read More...
KATHMANDU: A meeting between co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal has begun at Baluwatar. The two are discussing several issues relevant to current affairs of the country at the meeting, a source said. Although the chairperson Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Covid-19 death toll has reached 590 on Thursday. The Ministry of Health reported that 12 additional deaths from coronavirus-infection had been registered in the last 24 hours. Of the 12 deceased individuals, their ages ranging from 39 to 92, four were females while eight we Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 4,364 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 98,617. Among the new cases, 2,540 have been reported Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered record-high 2,540 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The spread of Covid-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the valley as it logged over 10,000 infections in a period of just one week. Previously, the va Read More...
STOCKHOLM: The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Glück on Thursday "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal." The prize was announced in Stockholm by Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy. Read More...