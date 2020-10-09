COVID-19 infection up in Dhangadi

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 8

The coronavirus infection has spread among security personnel in Dhangadi.

Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepali Army personnel in the barracks have tested positive for the virus.

Kailali District Police Office has become a hotspot of the infection of late. As many as 22 police personnel at the DPO tested positive for the virus and are in isolation.

Similarly, five prisoners in the DPO have also tested positive for the virus.

SP Anupam Shamsher JBR of Kailali District Police Office tested positive for the deadly virus on Tuesday. He has been staying in isolation at the office after the virus was confirmed.

With this, as many as 250 security personnel have tested positive for the virus in Sudurpaschim Province. Coronavirus had spread in the police battalion in Dhangadi some days ago. Similarly, the deadly virus was confirmed at Godawari Municipality-based Nepali Army Barracks and Lamkichuha Municipality-based Gorunge Barracks.

The APF team deployed on the Nepal-India Border at Gaddachauki also tested positive for the virus. Problems are likely to increase as security personnel tested positive in the festive season.

Information officer Shiva Raj Joshi of District Administrative Office said the infection had increased due to negligence on the road, offices and trade centres, among other places.

