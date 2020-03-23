Nepal | March 23, 2020

COVID-19: Long-route vehicular service standstill

Published: March 23, 2020 1:19 pm On: Nepal
Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The operation of long-route vehicles has come to a halt from today taking into consideration the potential risks of COVID-19 outbreak.

A meeting of the Nepal National Federation of Transport Entrepreneurs on Sunday took the decision to shut the operation of long-route vehicles to implement the government’s decision to stop the service from today.

The federation’s general secretary Saroj Sitaula informed that they have stopped the operation of long-route vehicles upholding the government’s decision. However, vehicular service in Kathmandu valley and other short-distance areas have not been stopped. “A meeting to take place at the ministry today would define the distance of long-route service”, he shared.

