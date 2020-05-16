COVID-19 patients shifted to corona special hospital

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, May 15

Eight persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Banke were sent to Corona Special Hospital, Beljhundi, Dang, for treatment. Coronavirus Focal Person Naresh Shrestha at District Health Office, Banke, said eight persons from Narainapur of Banke infected with coronavirus were taken to the hospital.

“Khajura has 40-bed hospital to treat coronavirus patients. But, eight COVID-19 patients were sent to Beljhundi as their health was normal,” said Shrestha.

They were sent in an ambulance escorted by security forces to Beljhundi.

They were among the people who had entered Nepal from India recently and kept at quarantine facilities of Dipnedra Primary School, Bhawanpur, Nepal National Primary Schooland Krishna Primary School.

The eight COVID-19 patients are from wards 1, 3 and 5 of Narainapur Rural Municipality, according to the rural municipality Chair Istiyak Ahmad Sah. As many as 441 people have been kept in various quarantine centres in Narainapur Rural Municipality. “All the quarantined people had come from India,” Shah said.

Out of the people who came from India, sample swabs of 45 people had been tested for coronavirus. Of them, eight had tested positive for the virus.

