Covid-19 related fatality rate on rise in Sudurpaschim Province

SUDURPASCHIM: Sudurpaschim Province has witnessed a rise in mortality rate in comparison to other provinces owing to the coronavirus transmission of late.

According to the data of Ministry of Social Development, at least six fatalities have been reported in the province during the past 10 days.

Total death-toll from coronavirus has reached 29 in the province with the demise of a 62-year-old man of Kanchanpur district in Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadhi, on Wednesday due to coronavirus.

However, the ministry does not have data on coronavirus-related fatalities occurring at home isolation.

The number of critical Covid-19 patients has increased with the onset of winter. Health workers said that the risk of coronavirus outbreak has increased with the general public ignoring stipulated health safety protocol.

As per the ministry, total number of infected has reached 10,269 in the province as of Wednesday while the number of people returning home after recovery has exceeded 8,700.

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 patients, the provincial government has stepped up in its preparations to increase the number of beds in Dhangadhi-based Covid temporary hospital.

