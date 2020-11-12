Covid-19 related fatality rate on rise in Sudurpaschim Province

SUDURPASCHIM: Sudurpaschim Province has witnessed a rise in mortality rate in comparison to other provinces owing to the coronavirus transmission of late.
According to the data of Ministry of Social Development, at least six fatalities have been reported in the province during the past 10 days.
Total death-toll from coronavirus has reached 29 in the province with the demise of a 62-year-old man of Kanchanpur district in Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadhi, on Wednesday due to coronavirus.
However, the ministry does not have data on coronavirus-related fatalities occurring at home isolation.
The number of critical Covid-19 patients has increased with the onset of winter. Health workers said that the risk of coronavirus outbreak has increased with the general public ignoring stipulated health safety protocol.
As per the ministry, total number of infected has reached 10,269 in the province as of Wednesday while the number of people returning home after recovery has exceeded 8,700.
In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 patients, the provincial government has stepped up in its preparations to increase the number of beds in Dhangadhi-based Covid temporary hospital.
JOHANNESBURG: The United Nations called on Mozambique to investigate reports that militants had massacred villagers and beheaded women and children in a restive northern region. As many as 50 people have died in recent days in attacks by fighters linked to Islamic State, local media including M Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-six more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,174. 2,569 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count over 200,000 to 202,329. Over 1.2 million deaths from the dis Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 2,569 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 202,329. In the last 24 hours, 1,261 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 976 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bh Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot. The initial results are only the seco Read More...
BAJHANG: Kantari Sarki of Sandil village in Thalara Rural Municipality-6, Bajhang, is not worried about collecting water these days. Today, there is a tap right in front of her house through which water flows 24 hours. The only concern she has is to make sure none of the village kids leave the ta Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,261 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total infections, 528 are females and 733 are males. In the last 24 hours, 976 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur r Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. (more…) Read More...
GAIGHAT: Three persons from Udayapur district, who were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Morang and Sunsari succumbed to COVID-19 in two consecutive days. The deceased have been identified as a 21-year-old man of Salghari Bagaha in Triyuga Municipality-4, a 65-year-old woman of Triyuga-11 and Read More...