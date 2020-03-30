COVID-19 related website made public in Dhangadhi

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City in Kailali district has started disseminating information related to the coronavirus infection through a web portal.

Mayor of the sub-metropolis, Nripa Bahadur Wada, informed that the website was officially launched on Monday.

The web portal https://dhangadhi.susasan.org/covid19 was launched with the coordination of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City and Sushasan Project.

Information related to national and province-level statistics on COVID-19, isolation and quaratine facilities, health facilities and contact details, among other information about the infection have been uploaded in the website for public consumption, stated Mayor Wada.

Likewise, the website also contains information about the relief packages announced by the government on Sunday.

