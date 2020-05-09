COVID-19 special hospital comes into operation in Province 2

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JANAKPUR: A special hospital to treat coronavirus infected persons has come into operation here today. The hospital is established by Province 2 government in the premises of Nursing Campus.

The 50-bed hospital has an 8-bed ICU unit, said Dr Ram Prasad Ghimire, secretary at the Social Development Ministry of the Province.

He added that the hospital is prepared as a level-2 hospital where critical COVID-19 patients referred from level-1 hospital established at the provincial hospital would be treated.

Meanwhile, an 8-bed isolation unit has also been established at Pokhariya-4 of Parsa district. The province government shared that swab collection will be intensified in most affected areas by increasing human resources.

